Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.23. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

