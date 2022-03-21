BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBQ traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $15.19. 712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

