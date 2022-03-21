Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.27.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

