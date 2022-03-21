BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BGNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.50.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after buying an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,834,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in BeiGene by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

