BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $300.00.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BGNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.50.
Shares of BGNE stock opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.81.
BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
