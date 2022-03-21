Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €69.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.07 ($69.31).

ETR:VNA opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

