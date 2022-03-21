Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on S&U (LON:SUS)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of S&U (LON:SUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,660 ($34.59) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 2,410 ($31.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 2,140 ($27.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £292.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,595.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,717.65.

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.11), for a total value of £405,000 ($526,658.00).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

