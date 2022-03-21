Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($48.90) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.55 ($54.45).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €38.71 ($42.54) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($23.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.09.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

