Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Down 3.9%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. 4,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 568,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

BRDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

