Bistroo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,649.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $21,649.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.72 or 0.07155784 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.64 or 1.00072949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

