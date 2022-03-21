Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 161.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $27,179.86 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 161.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

