BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $738.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $772.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

