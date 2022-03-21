BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $735.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,498. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $772.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

