Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
