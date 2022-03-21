Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 204,802 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

