BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

