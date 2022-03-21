BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

NTR stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.