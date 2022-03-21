BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 432,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,054,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,917 shares of company stock worth $21,776,470 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.