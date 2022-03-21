BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

