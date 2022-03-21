BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 168.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 198,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $13,662,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

