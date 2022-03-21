BP (LON:BP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 480 ($6.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.21) to GBX 465 ($6.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.88) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.56 ($5.79).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.26. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($401.51). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £369 ($479.84).

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.