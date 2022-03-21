Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.91. 4,147,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

