Brave Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Express by 47.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Express by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $189.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

