Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

