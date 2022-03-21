Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

