Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Open Lending.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LPRO opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. Open Lending has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00.
Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
