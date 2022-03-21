Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 8,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.54. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PROS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PROS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

