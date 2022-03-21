Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.23.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

