Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

