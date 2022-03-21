Brokerages Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target at $5.25

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 468,982 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATIP stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.