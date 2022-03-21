Brokerages Set CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $18.14

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

CINT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

CINT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. 307,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,820. CI&T has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,219,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

