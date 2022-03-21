Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $268.17

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.55. 672,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,851. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.26. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

