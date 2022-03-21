Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $169.55

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. 158,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.65. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

