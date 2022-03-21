Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $15.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 1,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,417. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $9,990,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

