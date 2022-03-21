Brokerages Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT at $421.67

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sika in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Sika has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

