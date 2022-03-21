Brokers Set Expectations for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.94). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.