Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $142.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $142.60 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $286.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $588.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $87.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.