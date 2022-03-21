Bruce H. Spector Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) Director Bruce H. Spector purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

