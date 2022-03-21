BTIG Research Trims Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Target Price to $118.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $92.54 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.