BuzzFeed (BZFD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect BuzzFeed to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZFD. Bank of America began coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

