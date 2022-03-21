Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

CFWFF stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

