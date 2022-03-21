Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$85.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.02.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$78.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.91. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$24.71 and a 1 year high of C$87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.33.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.