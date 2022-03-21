Capital Advantage Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks comprises 0.6% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,791,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

EXTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

