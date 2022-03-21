Capital Advantage Inc. Has $46.26 Million Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,234 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises about 11.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $46,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 647,109 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,538,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,508,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 80,716 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGHG traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $71.84. 248,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

