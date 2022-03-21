Capital Advantage Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,191. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.03 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

