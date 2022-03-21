Capital One Financial Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Capital One Financial reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

