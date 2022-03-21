Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,289 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.76 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

