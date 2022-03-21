Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,364 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

