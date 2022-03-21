Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,782 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,209 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

