Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

