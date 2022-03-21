Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $456.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.