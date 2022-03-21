Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

