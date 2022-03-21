Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $123.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.15 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

